Dilith deeply grateful for all-party conference on US tariffs

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera has expressed his appreciation towards the President and the Government for responding positively to his request for an all-party conference on the tariffs imposed by the US on Sri Lankan exports.

“On behalf of all homegrown Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, I am deeply grateful to the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Government of Sri Lanka for responding positively to my call for an all-party conference during this critical and challenging time,” he posted on ‘X’.

Jayaweera stated that he, along with all opposition party leaders, stand ready to “support the government in every possible way, placing the well-being and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka above all else.”

President Dissanayake is slated to meet all party leaders tomorrow (April 10) to discuss the impact of the “unusual” US tariffs imposed on Sri Lanka’s exports, the Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Rathnayake said today.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Minister Rathnayake stated that 12 opposition party leaders had requested to meet the President to discuss the issue.