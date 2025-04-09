Dilith deeply grateful for all-party conference on US tariffs

Dilith deeply grateful for all-party conference on US tariffs

April 9, 2025   05:26 pm

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera has expressed his appreciation towards the President and the Government for responding positively to his request for an all-party conference on the tariffs imposed by the US on Sri Lankan exports. 

“On behalf of all homegrown Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, I am deeply grateful to the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Government of Sri Lanka for responding positively to my call for an all-party conference during this critical and challenging time,” he posted on ‘X’. 

Jayaweera stated that he, along with all opposition party leaders, stand ready to “support the government in every possible way, placing the well-being and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka above all else.”

President Dissanayake is slated to meet all party leaders tomorrow (April 10) to discuss the impact of the “unusual” US tariffs imposed on Sri Lanka’s exports, the Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Rathnayake said today.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Minister Rathnayake stated that 12 opposition party leaders had requested to meet the President to discuss the issue.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

U.S. reciprocal tariffs to take effect tomorrow, including 44% on Sri Lankan exports (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm