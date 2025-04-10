Trump raises tariffs again on China, appears to pause them for others

Trump raises tariffs again on China, appears to pause them for others

April 9, 2025   11:41 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would pause many of his new tariffs for 90 days, even as he raised them further on imports from China.

Trump’s sudden reversal came less than 24 hours after steep new tariffs kicked in on imports from dozens of trading partners. The new trade barriers have

Trump said he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports to 125% from the 104% level that took effect at midnight. At the same time he said he would lower them on other countries also subject to his new targeted duties.

“I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately,” Trump wrote on social media.

Details were not immediately clear.

U.S. stock indexes jumped on the news. Bond yields came off earlier highs.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankan economy is somewhat affected by the US tariffs, says President Dissanayake (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)

'We objected to Indo-Lanka Accord, but now times are different'  Tilvin Silva (English)