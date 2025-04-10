Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers will occur at times in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district.

In its latest weather forecast, the Met. Department stated that showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts during the afternoon or night today (10).

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 50 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Ampara district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile ,on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10) are Hatthikuchchi, Kalankuttiya, Halmillewa, Ipalogama, Palugaswewa, Habarana at about 12:11 noon.