Vasavilan-Palaly road reopens after 34 years

The Vasavilan–Palaly road, which remained closed for 34 years due to the prolonged civil conflict, has officially been reopened to the public this morning (10).

It was reported that the decision to reopen the route comes following persistent requests from local residents and the wider public.

The road, which passes through a designated high-security zone and military quarters, will now operate under a strict set of security regulations. Authorities have stated that these measures are necessary to ensure the safety of both civilians and military personnel.

According to the new guidelines, the road will be accessible to the public daily from 6.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Only light vehicles and passenger buses will be allowed to operate, while heavy vehicles other than buses, bicycles, and pedestrians are strictly prohibited from using the road.

Travelers are required to carry valid identification and be prepared to produce it upon request at any time. Stopping, turning, or parking on the road is not permitted under any circumstances. Furthermore, photography and video recording along the route have been banned.

The speed limit on the road has been set at 40 kilometers per hour, and motorists have been urged to adhere to all posted signs and regulations. A prominent notice board has been installed at the entrance of the road, outlining all rules and warning that legal action will be taken against violators.