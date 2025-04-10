Election-related complaints climb ahead of 2025 LG Polls

A total of 128 complaints have been received regarding violations of election laws and criminal acts related to the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election, according to Police.

The Police Headquarters stated that two criminal complaints and three complaints regarding violations of election laws were received yesterday (09).

A supporter of a certain political party has also been arrested in connection with these incidents, the police said.

Accordingly, the number of complaints received pertaining to the LG Elections since March 3 has increased to 128.

Furthermore, 13 candidates and 43 supporters involved in the LG election have been arrested over these matters, while 11 vehicles have been taken into police custody.