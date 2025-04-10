US Dollar climbs above Rs. 300 for first time since September 2024

The Sri Lankan rupee has declined against the US dollar today (10), with the spot exchange rate surpassing the Rs. 300 mark for the first time since September 27, 2024.

According to the daily exchange rate data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate for the US dollar stands at Rs. 294.13, while the selling rate is recorded at Rs. 303.20.

Meanwhile, the spot exchange rate has been registered at Rs. 301.20 today.

The spot rate reflects the weighted average of all spot transactions carried out in the domestic interbank foreign exchange market, including any market interventions conducted by the CBSL through Requests for Quotations (RFQs) on the previous or most recent business day.