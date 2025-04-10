Sacred Tooth Relic exposition in Kandy: Special notice for devotees

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, stated that all necessary arrangements have been made for local and foreign devotees to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic with great pride and proper facilities.

The Minister made this statement during a press briefing held today (April 10) at the Department of Government Information, aimed at informing the public about the upcoming ‘Siri Dalada Vandana’ special exposition.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic is scheduled to take place for ten days, from April 18 to April 28.

Commenting on the arrangements, Kandy Additional District Secretary Lalith Etampawala explained that it has been planned to establish three separate queues for the public. Two of the queues will be around the Kandy Lake, and the third will be along DS Senanayake Street.

He further added that a special transportation program has been implemented jointly by the Road Passenger Transport Authority, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and the Department of Railways.

Additionally, he said, “If a large number of vehicles enter the city, they will be stopped before entering the city, and special buses will be used to transport people. For the convenience of the disabled and elderly individuals, Keppitipola Maha Vidyalaya and Vivekananda College have been prepared for accommodation.”

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police D.C.D. Illangakoon also commented, emphasizing that only Pooja offerings to the Sacred Tooth Relic will be allowed to be taken inside the premises.

He further clarified that while mobile phones are not prohibited, they must be kept switched off, and no photographs will be permitted.

During the special exposition, which will be held from 7.30 a.m. to 2.00 p.m., arraignments are being made to provide dinner to around 35,000 people at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.