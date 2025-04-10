Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in 4 districts

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (April 11).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Galle, Kalutara, Matara and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kalutara: Walallawita Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Matara: Pitabeddara Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Ratnapura: Ratnapura and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.