Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in 4 districts

Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in 4 districts

April 10, 2025   06:05 pm

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (April 11).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Galle, Kalutara, Matara and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kalutara: Walallawita Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Matara: Pitabeddara Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Ratnapura: Ratnapura and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Several prominent political figures under legal heat as decades-old allegations resurface (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

Sri Lanka launches new National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

'Don't sign agreements in secret' - SLPP's Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

Will Sri Lanka's tourism industry be affected by US trade tariffs? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm