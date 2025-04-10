22 Indians with expired visas detained in Rajagiriya

Twenty-two Indian nationals with expired visas, employed at an office complex in Rajagiriya, have been detained by immigration officials.

The foreign nationals will be held at the Welisara detention centre pending deportation, according to the Immigration and Emigration Department.

A group of officers from the Investigation Division of the Immigration and Emigration Department raided an office in the Rajagiriya area this afternoon (10) and apprehended them.

Seventeen of them had entered the country about 03 months ago under tourist visas, 04 people under resident visas and one person under business visa.

Based on information uncovered during random questioning of two suspected Indian nationals by a group of officers from the Immigration and Emigration Department, these Indian nationals, aged between 25 and 35, were arrested while working in an office complex in the Rajagiriya area.

The arrested Indian nationals are being held at the temporary detention center in Welisara, and steps are being taken to promptly deport them from the country, the department said.