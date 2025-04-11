Sri Lankan man found electrocuted during floods in Malaysia

A Sri Lankan man and a dog were found dead, believed to have been electrocuted, during a flood at a construction material storage facility in Taman Alam Indah, Shah Alam in Malaysia.

According to Malaysian news channel Astro Awani, Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said authorities received a report about the 27-year-old victim at 10.51am today.

“Initial investigations revealed the premises also served as the victim’s residence. A dog, believed to have also been electrocuted, was found dead next to the victim,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

Mohd Iqbal said police had to wait for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) personnel to disconnect the power supply in the area before they could approach the body and conduct an inspection.

“No signs of a struggle or other injuries were found on the victim’s body. The remains have been sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang for a post-mortem,” he reportedly said.

The case has been classified as a sudden death, the report said.

--Agencies