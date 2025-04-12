Several spells of showers expected today

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night today (12).

Several spells of showers will occur at Western and Southern provinces, the Met. Department stated.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

In the meantime, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (12) are Adiyakulam, Veppankulam, Padawiya and Kuchchaveli at about 12:11 noon.