US ambassador to Ukraine to step down as peace talks uncertain

The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is stepping down from her post after nearly three years in Kyiv amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s attempts to broker a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The State Department said Thursday that Bridget Brink will be leaving her post in the near future, although it was not immediately clear exactly when she would depart. Brink assumed the job under former President Joe Biden’s administration and has been a staunch advocate for U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

Her resignation had been expected for some time, especially considering the Trump administration’s premium on rapprochement with Russia and ending the war.

“Ambassador Brink has been at the embassy in Ukraine for three years during a time of war,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters. “For those three years it’s been an extraordinary performance there. And we wish her well.”

“At the same time, of course, it’s a reminder when it comes to the issues that we think about that surround this conversation is that we know that we’re working for (peace) and that is our focus.”

Brink, a career foreign service officer, has been outspoken in her support for arming Ukraine to help it defend itself from Russia’s invasion and had continued her advocacy even after President Donald Trump took office in January and began to pressure Ukraine to accept a ceasefire proposal.

Just in the past several weeks, she has visited a number of areas bombed by Russia and posted photos of her travels on social media.

Like other career ambassadors, Brink had submitted her resignation to the incoming Trump administration after November’s election, but it was not accepted. It was not immediately clear if the administration has chosen a replacement for her, although officials said there are several candidates in mind.

