Investigation launched into teacher accused of beating students with metal belt

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has initiated an investigation following reports circulating on social media about a teacher allegedly assaulting children at a boys’ school in the Colombo Education Zone.

According to the report, the class teacher is said to have punished grade 3 students by beating them with a metal belt.

The NCPA recently received a formal complaint regarding the incident.

As part of the investigation, the NCPA has recorded statements from two 7-year-old students who were allegedly punished, as well as from the deputy principal and the parents of the school in question.

The suspected teacher, a resident of Badulla, is reportedly in hiding.

In response to the incident, the NCPA has confirmed that a special police operation has been launched to locate and arrest the teacher.