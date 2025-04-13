Showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Showers may also occur in the coastal areas of the Western and North-Western provinces, and in the Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, due to the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it will be directly overhead in Sri Lanka from the 5th to the 14th of April this year.

The nearest areas in Sri Lanka over which the sun is directly overhead today (13) are Thunukkai, Olumadu, Oddusudan, Kumulamunei, and Chemmalei, at approximately 12:11 p.m., the Department added.