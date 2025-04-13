Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar, EMSC says

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar earlier today (Apr 13), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), EMSC said.

The Meteorological Department of the country said its epicentre of the quake was approximately 271km north-west of Mae Hong Son province.

The earthquake was reportedly felt by residents in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in Thailand.

Meanwhile, according to a report, a total of 468 aftershocks have been recorded in Myanmar and surrounding areas as of yesterday since March 28’s massive earthquake.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies