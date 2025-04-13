Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar, EMSC says

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar, EMSC says

April 13, 2025   11:00 am

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar earlier today (Apr 13), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), EMSC said.

The Meteorological Department of the country said its epicentre of the quake was approximately 271km north-west of Mae Hong Son province.

The earthquake was reportedly felt by residents in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in Thailand.

Meanwhile, according to a report, a total of 468 aftershocks have been recorded in Myanmar and surrounding areas as of yesterday since March 28’s massive earthquake.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)