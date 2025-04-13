Starting midnight on April 15, a 61-day annual fishing ban will come into effect along Tamil Nadu’s east coast, impacting thousands of mechanised fishing boats.

The seasonal ban, enforced under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act of 1983, is aimed at allowing marine life to breed and replenishing fish stocks during their peak spawning period.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, in Rameswaram alone, more than 700 mechanised boats will remain anchored for the next two months.

Across the Ramanathapuram district, including areas such as Pamban, Mandapam, Ervadi, Keelakarai, Thondi, Soliyakkudi, and Mookaiyur, over 2,000 boats will be docked during the ban period.

During the ban, fishermen typically bring their boats ashore for maintenance and repairs. Many from the region also migrate temporarily to other states like Karnataka and Kerala to continue fishing in the Arabian Sea.

Traditional country boats and small-scale fishermen are allowed to carry on their fishing operations during this period.

