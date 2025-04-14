Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur in several areas across most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may also occur in the Western Province and in the districts of Galle, Matara, Puttalam, and Batticaloa during the morning.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 50mm is likely in some areas of the Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva Provinces, according to the Meteorology Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, due to the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it will be directly overhead Sri Lanka’s latitudes from the 5th to the 14th of April this year.

The areas of Sri Lanka where the sun will be directly overhead today (14) at around 12:10 noon are Delft, Pooneryn, Elephant Pass, and Chundikulam.