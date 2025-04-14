Embrace the New Year with optimism despite adversities: Asgiri Chief Prelate

Embrace the New Year with optimism despite adversities: Asgiri Chief Prelate

April 14, 2025   10:58 am

The dawn of a New Year brings new hope for the people, and therefore, the public should embrace the Sinhala and Tamil New Year with optimism despite adversities, the Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thero said. 

Issuing a message to mark the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Ven. Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thero acknowledged that at present, the public is facing various difficulties but urged all Sri Lankans to celebrate this Avurudu while ensuring peace and unity in the country.  

Anunayake of Malwatta Chapter Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Saranankara Wimaladhamma Thero urged the public to spread the joy and the Avurudu spirit and celebrate the New Year while giving preference to customs and traditions.

Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero requested the public to shed aside all differences and past grudges and celebrate the New Year with family and loved ones. 

Sri Lankans ushered in the traditional New Year at the auspicious time of 03.21 a.m..

The New Year, known as ‘Aluth Avurudda’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil, is celebrated by both communities by observing various rituals and customs.

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with Avurudu celebrations in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Sri Lanka officially no longer bankrupt, says PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

NPP govt. will protect the freedom and rights of all communities, says President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lankans gear up to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2025 (English)

Sri Lankans gear up to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2025 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)