Embrace the New Year with optimism despite adversities: Asgiri Chief Prelate

The dawn of a New Year brings new hope for the people, and therefore, the public should embrace the Sinhala and Tamil New Year with optimism despite adversities, the Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thero said.

Issuing a message to mark the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Ven. Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thero acknowledged that at present, the public is facing various difficulties but urged all Sri Lankans to celebrate this Avurudu while ensuring peace and unity in the country.

Anunayake of Malwatta Chapter Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Saranankara Wimaladhamma Thero urged the public to spread the joy and the Avurudu spirit and celebrate the New Year while giving preference to customs and traditions.

Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero requested the public to shed aside all differences and past grudges and celebrate the New Year with family and loved ones.

Sri Lankans ushered in the traditional New Year at the auspicious time of 03.21 a.m..

The New Year, known as ‘Aluth Avurudda’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil, is celebrated by both communities by observing various rituals and customs.

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with Avurudu celebrations in Sri Lanka.