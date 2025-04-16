UKs top court says legal definition of woman refers to biological sex

UKs top court says legal definition of woman refers to biological sex

April 16, 2025   04:54 pm

The United Kingdom’s highest court ruled on Wednesday that the definition of a woman under equality legislation referred to “biological sex”, but it said trans people would not be disadvantaged by its landmark decision.

The Supreme Court’s judgment related to whether a trans woman with a gender recognition certificate, a formal document that gives legal recognition of someone’s new gender, is protected from discrimination as a woman under Britain’s Equality Act.

The landmark case is the latest example of the wider debate around transgender rights ending up before the courts.

Campaign group For Women Scotland had argued rights under the Equality Act should only apply based on a person’s biological sex. It had challenged guidance issued by the devolved Scottish government that accompanied a 2018 law designed to increase the proportion of women on public sector boards.

Scottish ministers’ guidance said a trans woman with a gender recognition certificate was legally a woman.

After For Women Scotland had lost in the Scottish courts, the Supreme Court ruled in the campaign group’s favour after an appeal last November, a decision greeted by cheering outside the building.

“The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms ‘women’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex,” Deputy President of the Supreme Court Patrick Hodge said.

“But we counsel against reading this judgment as a triumph for one or more groups in our society at the expense of another - it is not,” he added.

Critics of the Scottish law had said its definition could impact single-sex services for women such as refuges, hospital wards and sports.

But transgender campaigners had said if the court ruled in favour of For Women Scotland, it could lead to discrimination against those with gender recognition certificates, especially over employment issues.

“The correct interpretation of the EA (Equality Act) as referring to biological sex does not cause disadvantage to trans people, whether or not they possess a gender recognition certificate,” Hodge said.

“Trans people have the rights which attach to the protected characteristic of gender reassignment.”

In the United States, legal challenges are underway after President Donald Trump issued executive orders that include barring transgender people from military service.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

LG polls campaigning peaceful, no major incidents: PAFFREL (English)

LG polls campaigning peaceful, no major incidents: PAFFREL (English)

Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys (English)

Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)