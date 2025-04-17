The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the exhumation of the body of Nimesh Sathsara, a youth who died while in police custody following his arrest by the Welikada Police.

The exhumation has been scheduled for April 23, to facilitate a new post-mortem examination on the youth’s remains.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Mohamed Rizwan, following a request submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID informed the court that the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) had requested legal permission to proceed with the exhumation and post-mortem on the specified date.

The Additional Magistrate also directed the Badulla Magistrate to provide the necessary assistance during the exhumation process.

Earlier, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court had instructed the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer to appoint a three-member expert medical committee to carry out the exhumation and conduct a fresh post-mortem.

The CID confirmed to the court that such a committee has now been appointed. The panel includes:

Specialist Judicial Medical Officer Dr. Priyantha Amararatne

Specialist Judicial Medical Officer Dr. P.R. Ruwanpura

Senior Professor and Specialist Judicial Medical Officer Dr. Muditha Vidanapathirana

The decision to exhume the body follows a request made by the mother of the deceased, who claimed that her son’s death was suspicious.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera, who considered her petition, had previously ordered the exhumation, a new post-mortem examination, and the submission of a detailed report.

In response, the CID, together with the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer, has taken steps to execute the court’s directive.

The youth reportedly sustained fatal injuries while in the custody of the Welikada Police in the early hours of April 02, 2025.

He was subsequently admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health in Angoda, where he succumbed to his injuries.