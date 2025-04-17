Teenage boy dies after fall from greased pole in Elpitiya

April 17, 2025   05:25 pm

A 16-year-old schoolboy has died after falling from a greased pole (Lissana Gaha) while preparing it for the Aluth Avurudu (New Year) celebrations that was scheduled to be held in the Elpitiya area today (17).

The tragic incident has occurred during preparations for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival at a playground near the Siriwijayaramaya Temple in the Amugoda area, Pitigala.

According to the Pitigala Police, the boy had fallen from a greased pole about 40 feet tall and had later succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Elpitiya Base Hospital.

The deceased was a school student who had recently sat for the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination and was awaiting the results.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at the Elpitiya Base Hospital, and the Pitigala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

 

