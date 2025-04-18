Govt rejects social media claims of special VIP queue for Siri Dalada Wandanawa

A fraudulent invitation is being circulated, misleading the public to attend the inauguration ceremony of the “Siri Dalada Wandanawa” (Exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

It said this fake invitation, falsely created in the name of the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, instructs recipients to arrive at the President’s House in Kandy to participate in the event.

No special invitations have been issued to anyone for the “Siri Dalada Wandanawa,” according to the PMD.

Additionally, it said that baseless claims are spreading on social media that a special VIP queue has been arranged for the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” based on this forged document. These rumours are entirely false, the statement added.

-PMD-