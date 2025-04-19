Fairly heavy rains expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts during the afternoon or night.

In its latest forecast, the department noted that fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Showers may occur in Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the morning.