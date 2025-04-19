Defence Ministry refutes media reports over Sri Lanka-Pakistan naval exercise

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence today refuted the claims made by Indian media reports suggesting that plans to hold a military exercise between the navies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in seas off Trincomalee were shelved a few weeks back, after the Indian government conveyed its concerns over the proposed drills.

When inquired by Ada Derana, a senior spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence explained that upon a request made by the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka, permission was granted for a vessel belonging to Pakistani Navy to dock in Colombo.

Commenting further, he confirmed that the relevant vessel completed its naval exercise in Colombo and left the island on March 06, 2025.

On Saturday (19), Indian media quoting multiple sources had reported that plans to hold a military exercise between the navies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the strategic waters of Trincomalee were shelved a few weeks back, after New Delhi conveyed its concerns to Colombo over the proposed drills.

The reports claimed that sources said the navies of the two countries had planned to carry out the exercise off Trincomalee, in line with their regular engagements and that the plan did not go through after India apprised its apprehensions over the exercise to the Sri Lankan side.