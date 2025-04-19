Defence Ministry refutes media reports over Sri Lanka-Pakistan naval exercise

Defence Ministry refutes media reports over Sri Lanka-Pakistan naval exercise

April 19, 2025   04:17 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence today refuted the claims made by Indian media reports suggesting that plans to hold a military exercise between the navies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in seas off Trincomalee were shelved a few weeks back, after the Indian government conveyed its concerns over the proposed drills.

When inquired by Ada Derana, a senior spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence explained that upon a request made by the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka, permission was granted for a vessel belonging to Pakistani Navy to dock in Colombo. 

Commenting further, he confirmed that the relevant vessel completed its naval exercise in Colombo and left the island on March 06, 2025.

On Saturday (19), Indian media quoting multiple sources had reported that plans to hold a military exercise between the navies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the strategic waters of Trincomalee were shelved a few weeks back, after New Delhi conveyed its concerns to Colombo over the proposed drills.

The reports claimed that sources said the navies of the two countries had planned to carry out the exercise off Trincomalee, in line with their regular engagements and that the plan did not go through after India apprised its apprehensions over the exercise to the Sri Lankan side.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm