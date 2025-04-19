Sri Lankan woman stranded in Bahrain for 20 years repatriated with son

A Sri Lankan national stranded in Bahrain for more than 20 years was repatriated along with her son, after suffering from diabetes-related complications.

Kadeeja, 47, who was admitted to Salmaniya Medical Complex in January for breathing problems, had been living in Bahrain without valid documentation.

Her 18-year-old son Rafik, who was born at Salmaniya Medical Complex in 2007, also lacked proper documentation and did not have a birth certificate or a passport, foreign media reports said.

The repatriation was the result of coordinated efforts between the Sri Lankan Embassy in Bahrain, Bahraini immigration authorities, medical staff at Salmaniya Medical Complex, and several civil society organisations.

Ms. Kadeeja, who had been battling a serious health condition, was admitted to Salmaniya Medical Complex in January. Her son Rafik, who was born at the same hospital in 2007, had spent his entire life without official identification — lacking both a birth certificate and a passport. The two had been living in extreme hardship after being abandoned by Kadeeja’s partner shortly after Rafik’s birth.

To facilitate their return, Salmaniya Medical Complex issued a special certificate confirming Rafik’s birth. This enabled the Sri Lankan Embassy to process the necessary travel documentation for both mother and son.

On Thursday, the two were flown to Colombo aboard Gulf Air, accompanied by a medical escort due to Ms. Kadeeja’s ongoing health issues.

In an emotional message of gratitude, Ms. Kadeeja thanked the Sri Lankan Ambassador and embassy staff, as well as Mr. Sudheer Thirunilath of Pravasi Legal Cell Bahrain, the medical team, immigration authorities, and volunteers who provided support throughout the ordeal.

--Agencies