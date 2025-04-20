Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

April 20, 2025   07:45 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Eastern provinces, as well as in the Polonnaruwa, Hambantota, and Mullaittivu districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 50 mm is likely in some areas.

Showers may occur in the Western Province and in the Galle, Matara, and Puttalam districts during the morning, according to the Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected in some areas of the Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the morning.

