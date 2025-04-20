Easter celebrations begin around the world

The celebration of Easter, one of the great holidays for Christian believers, has begun around the world.

This year, Easter for Christians, Orthodox and Catholic, is celebrated on the same date.

Besides being a holy night for all believers, with meaningful traditions filled with faith, Easter also carries a rare message of hope and faith, strength and overcoming trials.

Easter offers a reminder that even in the midst of the most difficult trials, there is hope. Resurrection is not just about returning to life, but also about overcoming the deepest despair and making the impossible possible. This message is timeless.

This event, the resurrection, is the reason for the Easter Sunday celebrations, as it gives Christians hope and joy.

After all, there can be no ‘return to life’ without a first death.

The miracle of Christ’s resurrection signifies his victory over death, meaning sorrow and suffering are no longer the end of the story. Through His resurrection, a second chance is offered—a new beginning.



Source: CNA

--Agencies