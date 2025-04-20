Those complicit in corrupt politics are now visibly in state of panic  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that individuals entangled in corrupt politics are currently in a state of visible unease, and that the notion that nationalism has become the final refuge of those politically abandoned is being strongly confirmed in recent times.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a public meeting of the NPP movement today (20) at the Nedunkeni Cultural Hall in the Vanni District, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister stated:

“In the past, the political landscape of our country was fragmented into Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Hill Country politics and treated separately. Politicians upheld their political culture by dividing communities based on region and ethnicity and it is within such framework that corruption in politics took place.

It is said that nationalism is the final refuge of the politically orphaned but we are well aware that you elect our government by rejecting ethnic and religious divisions, with the firm intention of transforming that outdated political culture. For the first time in the history, the people cast their votes based on policy and vision, rather than the identity or affiliation.

Yesterday, I participated in several public meetings in the Kilinochchi District and visited a number of households in the area. In almost every home, at least one family member has migrated abroad, separated from their loved ones. The fundamental reason for this is the lack of opportunities for economic advancement in rural areas.

For far too long, the rural development has been neglected, not due to the lack of fund allocations at the provincial council level, but because those in positions of power failed to show sensitivity to the needs of the people.

Provincial councils are intended to facilitate essential community development, including roads, drainage systems, preschools, and bus terminals. These are basic needs that directly impact the daily lives of the citizens. We have endured considerable hardship, and it is time to break this cycle. Our aspiration is to bequeath a prosperous and dignified nation to the generations that follow.”

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development Upali Samarasinghe, Member of Parliament M. Jegatheeswaran, provincial council candidates representing the NPP, and a large number of local residents.