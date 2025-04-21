Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too, according to the Meteorology Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the morning.