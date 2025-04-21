Third phase of first school term to begin today

Third phase of first school term to begin today

April 21, 2025   07:08 am

The Ministry of Education says that the third phase of the first school term of academic year 2025 in all government schools and government-approved private schools will commence today (21).

According to the Ministry of Education, the first term is scheduled to end on May 9.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the second school term of 2025 will take place from Monday (May 14), to August 7.

The first phase of the third school term will be from August 8 to October 17.

Furthermore, the second phase of the third term will take place from November 17 to December 19, the Ministry of Education announced.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm