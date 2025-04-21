Third phase of first school term to begin today

The Ministry of Education says that the third phase of the first school term of academic year 2025 in all government schools and government-approved private schools will commence today (21).

According to the Ministry of Education, the first term is scheduled to end on May 9.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the second school term of 2025 will take place from Monday (May 14), to August 7.

The first phase of the third school term will be from August 8 to October 17.

Furthermore, the second phase of the third term will take place from November 17 to December 19, the Ministry of Education announced.