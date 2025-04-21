Ex-President Maithripala Sirisena arrives at CID

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (21), Ada Derana reporter said.

He has arrived at the CID to give a statement on providing funds from the President’s Fund to several individuals, including politicians.

This marks his second appearance before the CID in relation to the ongoing investigation.

On April 7, the former President had previously spent approximately four hours at the CID, providing a statement on the same matter.