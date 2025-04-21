MP Chamara Sampath further remanded

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded

April 21, 2025   11:11 am

Badulla District MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has been further remanded until May 5 by the Badulla Magistrate’s Court, pertaining to a case filed by the Bribery Commission.

Badulla Magistrate Nujith de Silva issued this order, over the misappropriation of an amount of Rs. 1 million.

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was taken into custody on March 27, over three separate corruption-related cases. The allegations stem from his tenure as Chief Minister of Uva Province in 2016. 

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), Dassanayake had solicited funds from three state banks, claiming they were intended to provide bags for preschool children in the province.

Two banks complied, granting him Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2.5 million, which were later transferred to his personal foundation account.

However, when a third bank refused to provide funds, Dassanayake reportedly retaliated by withdrawing the Uva Provincial Council’s fixed deposits from that institution.

Earlier, he was granted bail by Colombo Magistrate’s Court in two separate occasions in relation to the cases, while he was remanded again after being produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court over corruption charges.

