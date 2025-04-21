Advisory issued for severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Hambantota, Mannar and Vavuniya districts, the Department of Meteorology warns.

There is a possibility of temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department urged the public to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

The public has also been advised not to use wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.