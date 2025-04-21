Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ unwavering commitment to peace, compassion and humanity has left an indelible mark on the world, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has said.



Issuing a message following the passing of Pope Francis, President Anura Dissanayake said he is hopeful that his legacy of compassion, justice, and interfaith harmony will continue to inspire generations to come.

Always known for his progressive thoughts, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on Monday (April 21), at the age of 88.



He died at 7:35 AM (Rome time) at his residence at the Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City, following a prolonged battle with double pneumonia that began in February 2025.



Elected in 2013, he succeeded Pope Benedict XVI and became the first Latin American pope and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

During his tenure, he advocated for social justice, environmental stewardship and worked for the homeless and several other communities.



He is considered one of the most beloved popes due to his work on social justice.



Now, following his death, many global leaders are reacting on social media, expressing their admiration and love for Pope Francis.

On Easter Sunday, he made his last appearance, on the loggia above St. Peter’s Square, where he briefly wished pilgrims a happy Easter. He granted a brief audience the same day to U.S. Vice President JD Vance.



Reacting to the pope’s death, Vance wrote on his social media account: “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”



Vance said he would always remember the homily Pope Francis preached in an almost empty St. Peter’s Square in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world.



“It was really quite beautiful,” Vance commented. “May God rest his soul.”



Among the first heads of state to respond was France’s Emmanuel Macron, who most recently met with Pope Francis in Corsica in December 2024.

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest of the poor. To unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope be resurrected unceasingly beyond him,” Macron wrote on twitter.com.



“My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world.”



Britain’s King Charles III was the last head of state to meet with Pope Francis, when he visited the convalescing pope at the Vatican April 9 with Queen Camilla.



In a tribute posted on social media, he wrote: “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”



“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.



“His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.”



The king added: “The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month. We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X “Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world” as he spoke fondly of his meetings with the late Pontiff and added his “affection for the people of India will always be cherished.”



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in social media posts “a great man has left us” as she noted she had “the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed,” not even “in times of trial and suffering.’’



Israel’s President Isaac Herzog praised Pope Francis’ commitment to “fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect.”



“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered,” Herzog said.



Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote that the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere was “close to the people of Australia.”



“For Australian Catholics, he was a devoted champion and loving father,” he said.



--With input from Agencies