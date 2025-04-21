Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva and 3 others further remanded

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, who was arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents, has been further remanded.



Former Minister Silva and three other defendants in the case have been further remanded till May 5 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera who is also implicated in the case remains at large.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been instructed by the Mahara Magistrate to arrest the former State Minister and produce him in court at the next hearing.



Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested by the CID on March 05 for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land to a private party after forging documents.