Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva and 3 others further remanded

Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva and 3 others further remanded

April 21, 2025   04:57 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, who was arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents, has been further remanded.
 
Former Minister Silva and three other defendants in the case have been further remanded till May 5 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera who is also implicated in the case remains at large.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been instructed by the Mahara Magistrate to arrest the former State Minister and produce him in court at the next hearing.
 
Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested by the CID on March 05 for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land to a private party after forging documents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)