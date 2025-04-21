Sri Lanka Police to recruit 5,000 officers this year - Minister

April 21, 2025   06:34 pm

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated today (April 21) that Sri Lanka Police will recruit 5,000 new officers in 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s law enforcement capabilities.

Speaking during an online discussion held with police officers, including Officers-in-Charge (OICs), the Minister stated that 2,000 officers will be recruited in the near future, while the remaining 3,000 are scheduled to be recruited in December.

Minister Wijepala emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the professionalism and efficiency of the police force, noting that capacity development programs are also in the pipeline to improve service delivery.

In addition, the Minister revealed that discussions are underway to introduce a dedicated salary structure for the Sri Lanka Police, aimed at better addressing the unique responsibilities and challenges faced by officers in the line of duty.

