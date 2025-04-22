Pope died of a stroke and heart failure, Vatican says

Pope Francis died Monday morning from complications stemming from a stroke that caused coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican confirmed in an official statement, AFP reported.

The 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church passed away at 7:35 am in his Santa Marta residence apartment.

The Vatican’s death certificate, signed by health director Professor Andrea Arcangeli, cited “cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse” as the cause.

Francis had faced serious health challenges in recent months, including a five-week hospital stay for double pneumonia.

He had nearly died during that time, and the Vatican now confirms he suffered from additional conditions: arterial hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and chronic bronchiectasis — none of which had been disclosed publicly before.

These health issues, especially his respiratory ailments, were compounded by the stroke that ultimately led to his death.

The Vatican had previously downplayed concerns about his condition, but Monday’s certificate painted a more dire picture of his declining health.

