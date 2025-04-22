AG seeks 3-judge bench to hear case against Keheliya

The Attorney General has requested the Chief Justice to appoint a Trial-at-Bar with a three-judge bench to hear the case filed in relation to the alleged importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vials.

The case has been filed against 12 individuals including former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.

The request has been made based on provisions included in the Judicature (Amendment) Act, No. 9 of 2018.

Former Minister Rambukwella has also been questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on several occasions pertaining to the matter.

The CID arrested Rambukwella over his alleged complicity in the procurement of substandard vials in February last year.

Rambukwella and several other suspects implicated in the case are currently out on bail.

Prior to the apprehension of Rambukwella, seven arrests had been made in connection with the alleged drug procurement scam.