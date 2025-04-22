Special announcement for Siri Dalada Wandanawa attendees

Special announcement for Siri Dalada Wandanawa attendees

April 22, 2025   12:25 pm

A request has been made from devotees attending the special exposition, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.

Visitors have been requested to refrain from carrying polythene and non-degradable materials, and also have been urged to pay special attention to preserving the sanctity of the environment around the Temple of the Tooth, a statement from the President’s Media Division said. .

Furthermore, the PMD highlighting the importance of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program urged the general public to act responsibly and to collectively ensure that garbage is disposed of only in designated areas.

With the aim of uplifting society to a higher level through social, environmental, and moral revitalization, the “Clean Sri Lanka” program is being implemented as a major government initiative, the PMD added.

Special emphasis is placed under this program on creating an environment free of litter and promoting proper waste disposal habits within society.

Coinciding with the recent commencement of the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition, a series of activities have been launched centered around the Temple of the Sacred Tooth premises under the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, the PMD added further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)