Election merely another attempt to gain power for opposition - PM

While the opposition views the upcoming Local Government (LG) election as just another attempt to gain power, for the government, it is an opportunity to ensure that the allocations of public funds will reach rural communities without corruption, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a public gathering held in Maligawatte, Colombo.

Speaking at the public gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya further noted that the incumbent government has already commenced work which includes the presentation of the 2025 Budget, which covers allocations for the next eight months.

The Prime Minister has said their goal is to bring some relief and development to the people who have suffered for years, and to develop the rural economy, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

PM Dr. Amarasuriya said, “We are managing public finances with the utmost prudence and are committed to undertaking development projects in the best interest of the people. To ensure these initiatives are successfully implemented at the grassroots level, we require clean and capable local leadership.”

“Therefore, this election is extremely decisive. This election has been delayed for so long. Our foremost task is to resume and complete development projects that were abandoned by previous administrations, and to rectify the errors they have left behind.

“The current government considers and is conscious about every rupee it spends. If there are thieves at the local level when sending allocated public funds to villages, how can we develop them? Let us treat the people’s decision to steer the country in the right direction as the third major challenge, and on May 6, achieve a victory similar to past elections.

“There cannot exist two separate political cultures at the top and another at the grassroots. If we are to operate at the highest levels without waste, corruption, or fraud, the same standard must be upheld locally. Only the National People’s Power (NPP) has presented candidates who reflect this integrity.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also urged the public to exercise their vote with careful consideration in order to liberate the nation from corrupt politics and to resolve long standing challenges.