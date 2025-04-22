Cabinet nod for new Commissioner General of Motor Traffic

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to appoint Kamal Amarasinghe, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS), as the new Commissioner General of Motor Traffic.

The proposal was submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation and received Cabinet approval.

Kamal Amarasinghe is currently serving as the Secretary to the Ministry of Provincial Road Development, Transport, Electricity, Housing and Construction in the North Western Province.

This appointment follows a request made by Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe, also a Special Grade SLAS Officer, who currently holds the post of Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, according to the statement issued by the Department of Government Information.

He has reportedly requested to be released from his current duties in order to take up a new assignment within state service.

Accordingly, Weerasinghe has been transferred with immediate effect to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, pending his appointment to another suitable position.