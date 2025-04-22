Cabinet nod for new Commissioner General of Motor Traffic

Cabinet nod for new Commissioner General of Motor Traffic

April 22, 2025   12:41 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to appoint Kamal Amarasinghe, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS), as the new Commissioner General of Motor Traffic.

The proposal was submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation and received Cabinet approval.

Kamal Amarasinghe is currently serving as the Secretary to the Ministry of Provincial Road Development, Transport, Electricity, Housing and Construction in the North Western Province.

This appointment follows a request made by Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe, also a Special Grade SLAS Officer, who currently holds the post of Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, according to the statement issued by the Department of Government Information. 

He has reportedly requested to be released from his current duties in order to take up a new assignment within state service.

Accordingly, Weerasinghe has been transferred with immediate effect to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, pending his appointment to another suitable position.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)