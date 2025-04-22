Heat index to reach caution level in several areas tomorrow

April 22, 2025   07:34 pm

The Heat Index, the temperature felt on the human body, is likely to increase up to ‘Caution level’ in several parts of the country tomorrow (23), the Meteorology Department says. 

Accordingly, warnings have been issued to residents of the Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and Monaragala, Hambantota districts.

Under this level of temperature, fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity while continuing activity could result in heat cramps, as per the advisory by the Department.

Accordingly, the public has been advised to remain hydrated, take regular breaks in the shade and limit strenuous outdoor activities. The general public has also been requested to monitor the elderly and the sick, not to leave children unattended inside vehicles and to wear lightweight and white or light-colored clothing.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature.

