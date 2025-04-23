Dan Priyasad succumbs to gunshot wounds

Dan Priyasad succumbs to gunshot wounds

April 23, 2025   06:50 am

The convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and political activist, Dan Priyasad, has succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized following a shooting incident in Wellampitiya last night (22).

According to reports, he was initially admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds, but passed away shortly after due to the severity of his injuries.

The shooting incident took place at the ‘Laksanda Sevana’ Housing Complex in Wellampitiya last evening, as reported by an Ada Derana correspondent.

Priyasad was reportedly shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder. Additionally, another individual who sustained minor injuries during the incident is also currently receiving treatment at hospital.

It is reported that two individuals, who had arrived on a motorcycle, fired multiple gunshots using a pistol before fleeing the scene.

Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

