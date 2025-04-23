Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement” and political activist, Dan Priyasad.

The suspects including a woman have been arrested for allegedly providing information to Priyasad’s killers.

Meanwhile, it is reported that six police teams have been deployed to investigate the shooting incident.

Police suspect that the murder was carried out by associates of notorious organized criminal figure and large-scale drug trafficker infamously known as ‘Kanjipani Imran’.

Dan Priyasad succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized following a shooting incident in Wellampitiya last night (22).

According to reports, he was initially admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds, but passed away while receiving treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

The shooting incident took place at the ‘Laksanda Sevana’ Housing Complex in Wellampitiya at around 9.10 p.m. last night (22).

Priyasad was reportedly shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder. Additionally, another individual who sustained minor injuries during the incident is also currently receiving treatment at hospital.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police have revealed that the shooting occurred during a party, and it is reported that two individuals, who had arrived on a motorcycle, fired multiple gunshots using a pistol before fleeing the scene.

Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.