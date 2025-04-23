Shani Abeysekara added to committee probing report on Easter attacks

April 23, 2025   02:35 pm

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has appointed SSP Shani Abeysekara to the committee investigating the Presidential Report on the Easter Sunday attacks, increasing its members from four to five, the Police Spokesman said.

On Tuesday (April 22), a four-member committee was appointed to study the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Under direct instructions from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the final report and all accompanying volumes of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attacks were formally submitted on 20 April to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Accordingly, a committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Asanga Karawita to study the investigation report, according to Police Media Spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police Buddika Manatunga.

The Police Media Spokesman confirmed the development during a media briefing.

The other members of the committee are as follows:
    •    Deputy Inspector General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)
    •    Director of the Criminal Investigation Department
    •    Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID)

