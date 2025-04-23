Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid arriving in next 2 days

Sri Lanka Police says that presently there are over 300,000 devotees in queues awaiting to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and therefore, urged the public to avoid coming tomorrow and the day after (April 24 and 25) and to choose an alternate date.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic - ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, which commenced on April 18, was held for the sixth consecutive day today from 11.00 a.m. onwards and will continue for another four days, while it is scheduled to conclude on April 27 (Sunday).

The Police Headquarters informs that more than 300,000 devotees have already gathered in the queues in Kandy city for the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’.

Therefore, since a sufficient number of devotees have already arrived for the exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic on the two days of tomorrow (24) and the day after tomorrow (25), the Police say that if more devotees arrive in the next two days, they will not be able to perform their veneration.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Police kindly requests the devotees to refrain from coming for the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ in the next two days.