Evening showers expected in parts of the island

April 24, 2025   06:16 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (24).

Showers or thundershowers will occur most places elsewhere of the island after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department noted.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Puttalam districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

