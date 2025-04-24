Court adjourns hearing of case against Diana Gamage

April 24, 2025   11:51 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the hearing of the case filed against former State Minister Diana Gamage over the charges of violating immigration and emigration laws, until July 31. 

The former State Minister faces charges under the Immigration and Emigration Act, including staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa and making false statements to Immigration and Emigration officials.

This case was scheduled to be heard before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali today (24). However, since the Chief Magistrate did not attend the proceedings, the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela.

The Additional Magistrate ordered that the case be recalled for hearing on July 31.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed seven charge sheets against Diana Gamage under the Immigration and Emigration Act for staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa and obtaining a Sri Lankan passport by presenting forged documents.

