Smooth start to postal voting for LG Polls, says Elections Commission

April 24, 2025   01:00 pm

The marking of postal votes for this year’s Local Government (LG) elections commenced today (24), and the Elections Commission states that the postal voting is proceeding smoothly, with no issues reported.

The Commission also mentioned that postal votes can be marked today, as well as on April 25, 28, and 29.

Postal vote applicants from all institutions, including government bodies, the police, the armed forces, schools, corporations, and statutory boards, will have the opportunity to cast their votes during these four days.

The Elections Commission stated that 648,495 applicants are eligible to vote by post in connection with this year’s LG elections.

