CID reports progress of probe into online train tickets racket

April 24, 2025   02:50 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (24) that further investigations are underway into the alleged major racket involving the reselling of ‘e-tickets’ for up-country trains including to Ella at inflated prices.

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala, where CID officers submitted a report outlining the progress of their investigation.

According to CID officials, the investigation is not only focused on the external suspects involved in the racket but also seeks to determine whether any officers within the Railway Department, including Station Masters had played a role in facilitating the illegal activity.

The case involves four suspects who had previously been arrested in connection with the racket and later released on bail. All four were present in court today when the case was taken up.

After reviewing the CID’s submissions, Magistrate Kekunawala instructed the CID to report back on the progress of the investigation on September 18.

On January 20, 2025, the CID had informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that they have launched an investigation into the alleged incident where e-tickets for popular tourist train routes are sold out within an astonishing 42 seconds of their release online, raising serious concerns about fraudulent practices.

It was also alleged that certain groups are purchasing all available tickets through dubious means and resell them to foreign tourists at exorbitant prices. Tickets priced at Rs. 2,000 are reportedly being resold for as much as Rs. 16,000.

